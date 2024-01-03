Supplied

Best for families: Mantra on Jolimont

If you've got a couple of kids in tow, the last thing you want to be doing is hauling them around the city on various modes of public transport. Mantra on Jolimont has you covered; it's just a short stroll from the MCG. It's also got a swimming pool, so the parents can relax while the little ones splash around.

Best boutique hotel: The Motley Hotel

Want to stay somewhere aesthetically pleasing? Richmond's newest accommodation option, The Motley Hotel is perfect for those wanting an egdy and urban stay with a touch of luxe. Don't forget to stop for a drink at the hotel's bar Threads or grab a bite at its restaurant, Ms Parker, to get the most out of your visit.

Best located hotel: Pullman Melbourne on the Park

You can't go wrong with any of the Pullman hotels across the country and Pullman Melbourne on the Park is no different in terms of quality. It's located exactly where you'd want it to be if you're heading to any event at MCG - you can't get a position more perfect than this one.

Best affordable hotel: Knightsbridge Apartments

On a budget? No sweat, we've got you covered. Try Knightsbridge Apartments for a more affordable pick that's near the MCG (it's just 600 metres from the venue). Not only will you save some cash on the accommodation, the rooms also feature a kitchenette with a microwave and fridge which may help you avoid shelling out on pricey takeaway.

Featuring all the modern facilities you'd expect, Quest Jolimont is a great spot to stay that is close to Melbourne's famous locations, including the MCG, Rod Laver Arena and the Yarra River.

How to get to Melbourne

As a major Australian city, Melbourne has many flights arriving each day that visitors can take advantage of, with fares often going on sale.

Some current flight fares can be found:

Katy Perry is just one of the many international stars to have performed at the MCG in the past. Getty

What suburb is the MCG in?

The MCG is centrally located, relatively speaking, located in the East Melbourne suburb of Yarra Park. You can get there by public transport including train (alight at Jolimont station at the north end or Richmond station on the south eastern side), tram (no. 75, no. 48 or no. 70) or bus (route 246). Alternatively, there’s car parking available on event days, taxis and ride-sharing options are available and the city is just a 15-minute stroll away.

Top picks to pack, according to a shopping editor

Need inspiration when it comes to which essentials to bring along? We've got you covered below.

Carry all weekender, $295, July

Nothing makes a trip more seamless than having the right carry-on luggage in tow. July is always a trusty pick with its minimal and quality design and features such as a laptop padded sleeve compartment, internal dividers and soft leather handles.

Sunnies, $16.31, Amazon

Is it really an Aussie summer if you don’t have the shades to full complete your outfit? These sunnies are as stylish as ever – and there are kids’ size available so the whole family can match. Cute!

Cooler bag, $19, Myer

The MCG has rules about what exactly you can take through the gates, so when selecting a cooler bag to bring in any food or drinks, make sure it adheres to the guidelines (ie. Smaller than H:35cm, W:20cm, L:30cm and can fit under your seat). An option like this lunch bag from Myer, fits the bill.

Frank Green water bottle, $54.95, The Iconic

Summer. Heat. Outdoors. We’re getting thirsty just thinking about those three words. If you’re going to be outside all day, we suggest ensuring you get a hit of that all-important h20. This Frank Green water bottle is a guaranteed winner.

Cricket set, $29, Target

Continue the fun long after you’ve left the MCG grounds by picking up this cricket set from Target – the kids will be chanelling their inner spin bowler for hours.

