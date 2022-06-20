Abbie Chatfield and Home and Away star Emily Weir have been friends for nearly a decade! Instagram

It turns out reality favourite Abbie Chatfield and Home and Away star Emily Weir have been friends for nearly a decade!

Taking to Instagram from inside the awards show on the Gold Coast, Abbie shared a photo of herself and Emily – and gave a little backstory into their unexpected friendship.

"From bartending together eight years ago to running into each other during the Logies break. Who are we?" Abbie captioned the snap.

In the snap, Emily and Abbie dazzled in stunning gowns, with the Home and Away star opting for a bright yellow dress while the reality TV regular donned a chic silver number.

Abbie and her Masked Singer co-panelist Mel B posed for a photo. Getty

At last night's awards ceremony, Emily and her fellow Summer Bay stars won the Silver Logie for Best Drama Program.

Meanwhile, Abbie made her Logies debut alongside hew new Masked Singer co-panelists Mel B, Chrissie Swan and Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes.

Mel and Abbie posed together on the red carpet and put their glittering personalities on display.

The former Spice Girls singer threw Abbie's dress train up dramatically. Getty

The former Spice Girls singer threw Abbie's dress train up dramatically, and fans were living for the adorable moment.

Later in the night, Abbie took to Instagram to document the Logies afterparty, where she rang in her 27th birthday in the early hours of Monday morning.

Despite losing her voice, the radio star took to the dancefloor after a quick nap and a cup of tea, showing off her third outfit for the night - a blue set with flared pants and a collared shirt.

This story was originally published on our sister site TV WEEK.