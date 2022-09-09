Her comments struck a nerve among some of her followers, with Abbie calling them out for replying to her stories.
“To all the monarchists” she addressed her stories, “you can’t deny colonialism exists.”
“It’s sad that somebody died” she continued, but explained that they “should reevaluate how you understand history and current politics.”
Abbie wasn’t the only one highlighting the darker and often overlooked side to the monarch on the day of Elizabeth’s death.
Phoebe Bridgers, an American singer re-shared a post to her own Instagram story that was originally created by @riseindigenous, an “Indigenous artist initiative dedicated to the amplification and evolution of Indigenous art and culture.”
“Today we mourn all the stole, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II’s reign.”
“Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honored while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy.”
Peter FitzSimons, the chair of the Australian Republican Movement (ARM) revealed that whilst Australia had flourished under Elizabeth II, it was “unlikely we will ever see a Monarch as respected or admired by the Australian people again.”
ARM has also suggested that the death of the Queen will renew interest in Australia’s independence.