As the world comes to terms with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing at the age of 96, discussion has emerged surrounding Australia’s independence.

Abbie Chatfield reacted to the news on Instagram stories, revealing that it was “obviously sad that someone has died” and that it was “sad for her family.”

However, it was her comments about colonialism that upset a number of royal loyalists, who took issue with her point of view.

Labelling colonialism as “not great” and the monarchy as “not my favourite thing in the world,” Abbie shared her discomfort in having a King.

“King Charles, from what I gather - he isn’t very competent” she explained, before adding “not that they [the royal family] do anything.”

“He isn't very kind” she continued, before explaining that she hadn’t heard “good things about Charles.”

“This isn't the 1700s! I knew this day was coming but I don't like it.”