Abbie's accusation is concerning to say the least. Instagram

Abbie admitted she did not have any data or statistical evidence to back up her claims.

“Do I have data? No. Do I have evidence? No. Am I constantly proved right? Yes.”

“Maybe it's 40 per cent of men in power, maybe it's 40 per cent of white men in power, maybe it's 40 per cent of celebrities,” she then added.

Abbie clarified her statement later. Instagram

One follower asked the 25-year-old why she was so “cynical”, to which Abbie responded: “Because I would say at least half of the women I know have a story about a man 15 years older than them messaging them when they were a teenager.”

After some of her followers questioned Abbie's claims, she replied: "Interesting the only people denying this claim are men."

She went on to elaborate on how "big and pervasive this issue is."

The reality star is returning to TV on Bachelor In Paradise. Channel Ten

According to statistics by Darkness To Light, an organisation dedicated to supporting sexual abuse victims, “about one in seven girls and one in 25 boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18.”

“About 60 per cent of children who are sexually abused are abused by people the family trusts.”

If this article has raised concerns for you help is available, call: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)