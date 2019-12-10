RELATED: 5 Of Melbourne’s Abandoned (And Maybe Haunted) Places

1. Claremont Mental Hospital

Location: Mount Claremont

Is it open to the public? No.

History: Since the Claremont Mental Hospital was boarded up in the mid-80s, this abandoned site has been a favourite among Western Australia’s urban explorers. Legend has it that the mental asylum was at certain points understaffed and that conditions were so bad that some patients seemed to get even worse during their stay. Alas, the institution was eventually closed down, with several buildings later demolished.

Make sure to explore this one soon though. The Claremont property was put up for sale and eventually purchased by an aged care company that hopes to restore it into an old folks’ home in the future.

2. South Fremantle Power Station

Location: North Coogee

Is it open to the public? No.

History: Opened in the ‘50s, the South Fremantle Power Station was in operation for 34 years until it was eventually boarded up in 1985 and its chimneys were demolished. Today, the skeleton of what was once a massive and bustling site (at one point it employed 250 people) is filled with graffiti, debris, and overgrown weeds.

As of Feb. 2018, the City of Cockburn expressed interest in redeveloping the building into a public recreational facility. So before that happens, make sure to check out this beauty.

3. Atlantis Marine Park

Location: Twin Rocks

Is it open to the public? Partially.

History: Atlantis Marine Park was an ocean theme park that was built in the ‘80s and closed down in 1990. The park housed nine bottlenose dolphins which proved to be difficult and expensive to take care of, contributing in part to the demise of the park. Today, the most noticeable remnants of the park’s glory days are the giant Neptune statue that has been tattooed with graffiti and several smaller statues of dolphins and birds.

4. Mount Morgans

Location: 35 km south of Laverton

Is it open to the public? No.

History: One of the biggest and oldest abandoned mines in Queensland, Mount Morgans (also called Morgans), lies 916 kilometres east of Perth. This historical site was a gold mine from 1896 to 1952 then reopened in 1988 then closed again in 1997. Today, all it houses is dust!

5. Swan View Railway Tunnel

Location: John Forrest National Park

Is it open to the public? Yes.

History: This 340-metre long tunnel was opened in 1896 and used as a railway tunnel until the 1960s. Later on, the tunnel was reopened as a rail-trail in the John Forrest National Park and even served as a site for ghost walks.

Rumour has it that this tunnel is haunted. See, due to its poor construction, the tunnel was built too small and caused breathing problems for those onboard trains passing through it. In 1942, a train driver was killed and several others collapsed due to asphyxiation.

Location: Fremantle

Is it open to the public? Yes.

History: Though touring this jail with a group may not seem as exciting as popping into a heavily guarded factory, this one has a long and exciting history of riots, escapes, and hangings. Yes, there is a chance you might see ghosts at Fremantle Prison! After all, this place was in use from the 19th century up to the early ‘90s.

You can take several tours of this prison, including the tunnels tour where you get to explore a complicated maze made by prisoners themselves and a torchlight tour where you’re immersed in the full spooky history of the prison in the dark of night.

7. Castle Fun Park

Location: Mandurah

Is it open to the public? Yes.

History: What’s creepier than abandoned miniature castles? Not much. Built in 1979, Castle Fun Park used to house a mini Bavarian castle along with several other kiddie activities like mini-golf and go-karts. These days, all that’s left is an empty pool in the shape of Australia and a crumbling castle tagged with graffiti.

A Word Of Caution

As fun as urban exploring might sound, urbexers should remember to be extremely cautious when checking out old, abandoned places. Some sites are considered private property and trespassers can be fined heavily. Other sites might be so run down that they could be dangerous to walk in. So the next time you embark on one of your abandoned adventures, consider bringing some safety gear, a couple flashlights, and a friend!

