How 90s Style Clothing Began

The 90s ushered in the golden age of Hip-Hop, grunge, pop, and fashion. At the height of MTV’s success, teenagers all over the world were obsessed with looking just like their favourite celebs and movie stars. Celebrity brand endorsements were at an all-time-high, influencing us with their fashion-forward campaigns and must-have designs. From the hottest girl groups and pop stars to gorgeous actresses and supermodels, everyone dressed to express their creativity and coolness.

Some of the most popular 90s clothes stores and brands were Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. On the flip side, underground shops and thrift stores appealed to rock fans and alternative subgroups. We had tons of memorable fashion moments back in the day, but let’s talk about the styles that have stood the test of time!

10 Style Inspirations For Your 90s Outfits

Get ready for a blast from the past as we show you the best looks from fashion icons and superstars! We’ll even let you in on where to shop for authentic 90s clothes so you can recreate every look with ease. Let’s jump right in and add some old-school flair to your party outfits with the best 90s clothes for women!

10. Own It In Overalls

TLC is all about coordinating their outfits with bold statements! They hyped up the party with colourful overalls accented with yellow condoms to raise awareness for safe sex.

Recreate It: Baggy Overalls by Levi’s + Cosy Soft Touch Long Sleeve Top by Next + White Bandana by Bandanas Australia

9. Denim On Denim

Drew Barrymore looks like a sweet denim dream in her trucker jacket and mom jeans! She balances out her silhouette with a white tank top and a cute necklace.

Recreate It: Original Levi’s Trucker Jacket by Levi’s + Emmy Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans by Forever New + White Turback Tank by Cotton On

8. Grunge Girl

Gwen Stefani pioneered grunge clothing for women with plaid pants, neon colours, leather boots, chokers, studded belts, and midriff tank tops. She rocks all her edgy clothes with confidence, and you can too!

Recreate It: Kristina Top by Atmos&Here + Elsa Jean by Princess Highway + Black Eyelet and Chain Detail Belt by Pretty Little Thing

7. Pop Princess

We still can’t get enough of 90s era Britney Spears! Her youthful bubblegum style turns sexy with her belly button showing in midriffs, tube tops, and low-waisted pants.

Recreate It: Hot Pink Vinyl Bandeau Crop Top by Pretty Little Thing + Baby Pink Vinyl Zip Up Pants

6. Glamorous Goth

Winona Ryder is best known for her elegant gothic style! She usually wears leather jackets and mesh tops paired with chokers, boots, or fishnets. This lovely sequined lace dress was a pleasant surprise for most of her fans and we totally loved it!

Recreate It: Black Sequin Lace Up Side Tassel Midi Dress by Pretty Little Thing

5. Miss In A Leather Suit

Missy Elliot always looked super fly in her Hip Hop outfits! She sported her signature jerseys, oversized jumpsuits, baggy bomber jackets, and loose leather suits. Her influential style gave plus-size women the confidence to experiment with fashion.

Recreate It: Fashionable Biker Women's White Leather Jacket by Leather Jacket Shop + PU Motor Pants with Contrast Stitch Detail

4. Date Night Dress

International supermodel and fashion icon Kate Moss is a huge fan of formal dresses that you can slip on with minimal effort! She opts for satin or silk fabrics for that ‘just got out of bed’ look.

Recreate It: 90s Silk Slip Dress Ivory by Silk Laundry

3. Preppy And Perfect

Alicia Silverstone starred in the teen movie Clueless, but she knows how to rock turtlenecks, sweaters, vests, and checkered prints. Cute and classy, this highschool girl outfit is as preppy as it gets!

Recreate It: Ready To Post - Cher Blazer and As If Skirt by Glitters For Dinner

2. Crop Tops And Mom Jeans

We all idolised Janet Jackson for her music, talent, and iconic style! But when she isn’t wearing sexy outfits during performances, she enjoys keeping it simple with crop tops and jeans.

Recreate It: Black High Neck Long Sleeve Structured Rib Crop Top By Pretty Little Thing + Mom Jean by Levi’s

1. Chic Urban Chick

When it comes to 90s fashion, Aaliyah is one in a million! She wore baseball caps, bucket hats, jerseys, tracksuits, and bandanas, mixing girly pieces with urban street flair. She had tons of iconic 90s outfits, and we’ll never forget her playful Tommy Hilfiger ad!

Recreate It: Red Vinyl Trench Coat by Pretty Little Thing + Tall Black Vinyl Slim Leg Pants by Pretty Little Thing + Chain Mail Effect Triangle Bikini Top by ASOS Design + Trunks by Calvin Klein

90s Fashion Forever

Now that you’ve seen the dopest styles that the 90s has to offer, you’re ready to give your retired wardrobe the comeback it deserves! Whether you’re rolling with the homies or keeping it casual, it’s all about mixing the old and the new to achieve that retro 90s vibe.

