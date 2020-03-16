Lorenzo Brino, who played Sam Camden on show, reportedly died in a car accident in California on March 9. Twitter

Police alleged that Lorenzo lost control of a 2016 Toyota Camry on Yucaipa Blvd. and 16th St., in Yucaipa and collided with a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was reportedly the only person in the car at the time of the accident, TMZ reported.

The collision is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team.

Following the news of Lorenzo’s death, friend Stephen Dulay shared a tribute video on YouTube, along with heartfelt message, in which he called his mate a “beautiful soul”.

“From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives,” Stephen captioned.

“The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother.

“He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother,” he wrote.

On the show, Lorenzo and his brother Nikolas portrayed Samuel "Sam" and David, the youngest twin boys of the Camden children.

While Lorenzo and his quadruplet brothers Myrinda, Nikolas and Zachary, initially took turns playing the twin roles, as they started aging and showing differences, Lorenzo and Nikolas became the official actors for Sam and David.