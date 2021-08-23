Garlic toast
This will form the base of all your delicious bruschetta
Ingredients:
- olive oil cooking spray
- 12 x 1cm-thick slices sourdough baguette
- 1 clove garlic, peeled, halved
Method:
- Preheat a grill. Spray both sides of baguette with cooking spray. Add to grill, in batches if necessary, and toast until golden. When toast is cool enough to handle, rub both sides with garlic. Top with your choice of topping (check out the delish recipes below) and serve.
Chargrilled eggplant & avocado bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 2 small slender eggplant, thinly sliced lengthways
- cooking spray
- 2 tbsp chopped mint leaves
- 2 tsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- black pepper
- 12 slices garlic toast (see recipe, above)
- ¼ small avocado
- 1 squeeze fresh lime juice
Method:
- Spray eggplants with cooking spray. Add to a chargrill and cook for 2 minutes on each side or until tender. Cool slightly. Toss with chopped mint leaves, red wine vinegar, 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.
- Spread 12 slices garlic toast with avocado, mashed and mixed with a squeeze of lime juice. Top with eggplant mixture. Serve.
Beetroot & parmesan bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 40g goat's cheese
- ¼ tsp finely grated fresh lemon zest
- 1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- freshly ground black pepper
- 12 slices garlic toast (see recipe, above)
- 1 handful fresh baby spinach leaves
- 2 cooked, peeled fresh baby beetroots
- 5g Parmesan shavings
Method:
- Combine goat’s cheese with lemon zest, lemon juice and freshly ground black pepper. Spread over 12 slices garlic toast and top with baby spinach leaves. Thinly slice beets. Arrange over spinach. Sprinkle with parmesan shavings. Serve.
Tomato, basil and bocconcini bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 12 slices garlic toast (see recipe, above)
- 12 sliced cherry tomatoes
- 4 drained and sliced baby bocconcini
- basil leaves, to serve
- balsamic glaze, to serve
Method:
- Top garlic toast with cherry tomatoes, baby bocconcini and a few small basil leaves. Drizzle with a little balsamic glaze. Serve.
Blue cheese, rocket, prosciutto and pear bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 12 slices garlic toast (see recipe, above)
- 1 handful baby rocket leaves
- ½ large pear, cored and thinly sliced
- 30 g thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into small pieces
- 20 g blue cheese, crumbled
- ground black pepper, to season
Method:
Top 12 slices garlic toast with a handful of baby rocket leaves. Top with ½ large pear, cored and thinly sliced, 30g thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into small pieces, and 20g blue cheese, crumbled. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper. Serve.
Prawn cocktail bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 12 slices garlic toast (see linked recipe, above)
- 1 cup lightly packed finely shredded iceberg lettuce
- 100 g deveined, cooked peeled small prawns
- 2 tsp low-fat mayonnaise
- ¼ tsp finely grated fresh lime zest
- 1 tsp salt-reduced tomato sauce
- 1 dash tobasco
- black pepper, to season
- chopped dill, to serve
Method:
- Top garlic toast with lettuce. Arrange prawns, halved lengthways, over lettuce. Combine mayonnaise with lime zest, tomato sauce, a squeeze of lime juice, a dash of Tabasco and freshly ground black pepper. Drizzle over prawns and sprinkle with chopped dill. Serve.