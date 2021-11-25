4-ingredient Slow Cooker Christmas Cake. Facebook

"Looks luscious and moist...my kind of Christmas cake," said one follower. Added another: "Sounds amazing I’m trying it!"

Said a third: "I like the few ingredients and makes a lovely moist looking cake, amazing."

Added one more: "This looks so easy and yummy, I will have to make it. You have just reminded me it is that time of the year!"

Totally agree!

4 Ingredient Christmas Cake

* 1 kg mixed fruit (I add a packet of glacé cherries)

* 2 cups chocolate milk

* 1/2 - 3/4 cup Baileys (my preference)

* 2 cups self-raising flour

1. Soak fruit in milk & Baileys for 24 hours.

2. Fold in flour.

3. Line slow cooker with 2 layers of baking paper on bottom and sides. (I also double a long strip and put in first so easier to pull out when cooked).

4. Pour batter in and even out.

5. Cook on low for 7-8 hours. Tea towel under lid.