Just days ago, it was reported that the popular and long-running KIIS FM radio show, The 3pm Pick Up had been axed and its last show ever would be broadcast at the end of this year; leaving hosts Monty Dimond, Kate Langbroek and Yumi Stynes suddenly without jobs.
However, Monty has finally broken her silence on the news and it looks like that perhaps she and fellow hosts, Kate and Yumi weren’t fired…
It looks like Monty, Kate and Yumi quit because an agreement between them and KIIS FM couldn’t be reached.
Taking to Instagram, Monty addressed that The 3pm Pick Up was coming to an end and initially wrote she was grateful for the eight years she spent working on the show.
“After 8 years of doing The 3pm Pick Up on the wireless it’s time to hang up the headphones. It has been the world’s BEST job! I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside a cracking little team and my goddd [sic] we have giggled hard EVERY SINGLE DAY!”
Monty has finally addressed the news of her radio show, The 3pm Pick Up being axed and wrote, "“Bummer that the big wigs at KIIS couldn’t present acceptable terms for us to move forward.”
Monty then wrote lengthy thank yous to Kate and Yumi as well as a few others who have worked on The 3pm Pick Up: Mel Davies, Annalise Ball and Tom Bainbridge.
She also thanked Bec Judd, Meshel Laurie, Chrissie Swan, Jane Hall, Zoe Marshall and Brooke Campbell Bayes for playing a “big part” in The 3pm Pick Up - which Monty described as an “ all female powerhouse of a show”.
But then Monty seemed to take a dig at KIIS FM executives.
The 3pm Pick Up will likely be replaced by Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne’s Life Uncut podcast/weekend radio show.
“Bummer that the big wigs at KIIS couldn’t present acceptable terms for us to move forward,” she wrote.
In a statement about The 3pm Pick Up’s cancellations a KISS FM spokesperson said, “[Monty, Kate and Yumi’s] departure is in no way a reflection on the skills of these highly regarded presenters nor the success of the show.”
They also said, “We are truly sad to see them finish up.”
According to The Daily Mail, The 3pm Pick Up will likely be replaced by Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne’s Life Uncut podcast/weekend radio show.