Monty has finally addressed the news of her radio show, The 3pm Pick Up being axed and wrote, "“Bummer that the big wigs at KIIS couldn’t present acceptable terms for us to move forward.” Instagram

Monty then wrote lengthy thank yous to Kate and Yumi as well as a few others who have worked on The 3pm Pick Up: Mel Davies, Annalise Ball and Tom Bainbridge.

She also thanked Bec Judd, Meshel Laurie, Chrissie Swan, Jane Hall, Zoe Marshall and Brooke Campbell Bayes for playing a “big part” in The 3pm Pick Up - which Monty described as an “ all female powerhouse of a show”.

But then Monty seemed to take a dig at KIIS FM executives.

The 3pm Pick Up will likely be replaced by Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne’s Life Uncut podcast/weekend radio show. ARN

In a statement about The 3pm Pick Up’s cancellations a KISS FM spokesperson said, “[Monty, Kate and Yumi’s] departure is in no way a reflection on the skills of these highly regarded presenters nor the success of the show.”

They also said, “We are truly sad to see them finish up.”

