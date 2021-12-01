Zooper Dooper Lemonade. Supplied

Speaking on the new launch, Bega Dairy and Drinks Marketing Director Sharon Winton said fans have long wished for their favourite Zooper Dooper flavour in a single pack.



"We love surprising our consumers with collaborations and limited-edition releases, but when choosing our first single flavour offering, we needed something universally appealing and we know love for the lemonade Zooper Dooper runs deep," Sharon said.



"Just like heading to the beach during a heatwave, Aussies look to Zooper Doopers for an instant cool down and now they can add a whole bag of the refreshing classic to their freezer alongside the trusted rainbow of flavours they grew up with."

Zooper Dooper also launched milk flavours recently. Woolworths

It comes after new Zooper Dooper milk cartons were discovered at supermarkets, with three different flavours: raspberry, pineapple and blueberry.

They come in 600ml cartons and have been spotted across the nation at Woolworths in-store and are also available for online purchase.

So, you can now stock your fridge and freezer with your favourite Zooper Dooper flavours - ensuring that you're well and truly prepared for the summer heat.