In May, husband Dan, 40, spoke about his experience of being a new dad during an episode of Samantha Gash’s podcast.

He said that since becoming a father, one of the greatest lessons he’s learned is to “just be present” and explained how his mindset has changed.

“Looking back now, you can’t make decisions about life as a parent when you’re not a parent,” he mused.

“There’s things in our DNA, in our cells that we don’t even know about that get awakened when you’re looking back at a little version of yourself staring back at you going ‘Love me, hug me, feed me, hold me.’ When all of a sudden, the next job doesn’t really matter.”

The former Neighbours star added that while the COVID-19 pandemic has obviously had many downsides, one positive is that he was able to spend more time with his newborn when restrictions came into play.

"It doesn't matter what you believe in, whether you believe in God or the universe or Mother Nature or karma or whatever, life puts you where you're supposed to be," he said.

"And life went 'Hey man, you're going to be right there, locked inside an apartment for X amount of months with your son and your wife. And thank you! What a gift."

Zoe and Dan are both notoriously private about their personal life and although Austin was born in December 2019, it wasn’t until early May that they officially confirmed his birth via a spokesperson.

The couple met and fell in love on the set of Channel Seven drama Wild Boys in 2011.

They secretly tied the knot in Noosa – the same place the actor proposed - four years later and recently moved back to Australia from LA.