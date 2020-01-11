Zara Tindall puts on a brave face with husband Mike Tindall at Magic Millions Getty

: (L-R) Nacho Figueras, Zara Phillips, Delfina Blaquier, Mike Tindall, Nicole Slater and Billy Slater attend the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast Turf Club on January 11 Getty

Mike also looked well at the fancy soiree in a cream, three-piece suit.

The pair put on braves faces after it was revealed this week that Zara has reportedly been disqualified from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding in the United Kingdom.

The royal was travelling at 91mph (146km/h) in a 70mph (112km/h) zone in Gloustershire last Novemmber when she was busted, Hello reported.

Zara, who admitted to going over the limit at the time, was given four points and handed a £666 fine (approx. $1,200 AUD), plus costs and a £151 (approx. $287 AUD) victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Farley Turner reportedly said: "Because Mrs Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence."

According the Gov.uk, drivers can be disqualified from driving if they build up 12 or more penalty points within a three-year period.

The young royal is believed to have avoided media so she wouldn't have to speak about the driving ban or Megxit, but she still appeared to be in good spirits as she continues her annual visit Down Under with Mike.

The glamorous couple even welcomed the New Year in style alongside actress Rebel Wilson and a host of other A-listers at a lavish bash in Sydney.

