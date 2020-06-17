Zara and Mike Tindall have celebrated Royal Ascot from the comfort of their own backyard. Getty

For the royals, the same clearly rings true... for Mike and Zara Tindall, at least.

As mid-June approached, we were reminded of a very important event on the royal calendar which would have taken place this week, provided COVID-19 hadn't happened.

Royal Ascot is a royal extravaganza, where members of the elite regal family take to the Ascot greens in their Sunday best each year.

Of course, the event will not go ahead this year given the current climate, but that didn't mean Mike and Zara, who happen to be two of the event's biggest fans, couldn't find another way to mark it.

On Monday, when day one of the annual horse racing spectacle would have taken place, Mike took to his Instagram to share an unexpected pic.

"When it's day 1 of Royal Ascot and you have nothing else on!!! @itvracing #wishiwasthere," he captioned a picture of himself and Zara dressed to the nines in their Ascot outfits... in their backyard.

Yep, our two favourite relatable royals have upped the stakes again with this sweet pic.

And before we go any further, let's quickly take a moment for Zara's stunning dress, which is by British label Beulah London.

Featuring a unique leaf print and flared sleeves with a flowing skirt, the beautiful design is races perfection.

Zara elevated her raceday ensemble with a Juliette Millinery hat and Emmy London shoes.

All we can say is thank goodness this glorious look didn't go to waste.

Enthusiastic fans took to Instagram to comment on Mike’s snap, with one fan writing: "You would totally take our fashions on the field with this get up. Well done.”

Another fan stated: "Very swish! Zara, love your outfit, you look fab!"

A third person added: “Mike... looking sharp mate!!”

The royal couple have remained in lockdown at their country home in Gloucestershire with their two daughters, Mia, 6 and Lena, 1.

A few weeks back, Zara spoke of her experience in lockdown with Good Morning Britain, stating that she considered her family to be "very lucky".

"We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But [we're] trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS," she said.

She went on to say that it was difficult being “locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do," while urging fans to follow recommended guidelines and stay indoors.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.