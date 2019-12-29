The Daily Telegraph reports that Efron was listed as stable when he arrived at St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill and was given the all clear to head back to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.
It is understood that he was treated at the hospital for several days.
Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital for a ‘life or death’ medical emergency.
The High School Musical star was filming his new TV documentary series, Killing Zac Efron.
Dr Glenn McKay for the Medical Rescue Group told The Daily Telegraph: “I can’t discuss any confidential patient information. I can confirm that Medical Rescue retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention in Australia.
“He was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.”
Efron’s new show sees him go deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history”, in a Man v Wild style adventure.