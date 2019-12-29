Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital for a ‘life or death’ medical emergency. Getty

The High School Musical star was filming his new TV documentary series, Killing Zac Efron.



Dr Glenn McKay for the Medical Rescue Group told The Daily Telegraph: “I can’t discuss any confidential patient information. I can confirm that Medical Rescue retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention in Australia.

“He was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.”



Efron’s new show sees him go deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history”, in a Man v Wild style adventure.