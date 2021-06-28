Yvie was a very cute kid! Instagram

Fellow stars from the reality TV and celebrity world were quick to comment on the throwback picture.

“Cutie ❤️” wrote MAFS alumni Clare Verrall.

“Cuuuute!” said Angela Bishop, co-host at Studio 10.

“❤️ Adorable” added comedian Cal Wilson.

Others were quick to ask about the location she had tagged, Seaforth Infants School, and quickly confirmed that Yvie is a ‘Northern Beaches girl’.

Yvie is now a popular TV personality. Instagram

Yvie is best known for her stint on Gogglebox, where she appeared beside best mate Angie Kent, where they watched the latest TV together.

She also appeared alongside Angie on season five of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

Yvie was the runner-up behind winner Richard Reid.

WATCH BELOW: Yvie Jones says her final goodbyes to Oscar in heartbreaking video. Post continues after video...

Her close friendship with Angie also saw her guest star on Angie’s season of The Bachelorette.

Yvie has also appeared on the comedy series, Drunk History, and does regular media appearances for Studio 10.

She is also well-known for posting cute pictures of her rescue dogs, Sissy and Beverly, who often appear with her on TV.