The 10 Worst Theme Park Accidents Ever

Sadly, freak accidents do happen, and they can be caused by a variety of factors: everything from faulty maintenance and negligent staff to rowdy riders and safety mechanism failures. Brace yourselves as we revisit some of the worst theme park accidents of all time!

Where: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, USA

When: July 30, 2016

What Happened: An allegedly scared male rider didn’t follow the rules and made stops in the middle of the tracks. Not long after, the female following behind him collided with his cart at full speed.

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: July 12, 2005

What Happened: A 16-year-old British girl went on the popular Disney World-MGM Studios attraction seven times. On her final ride, she suddenly suffered from a heart attack.

Deaths or Injuries: Leanne Deacon went to the hospital in critical condition and her family sued the theme park for giving her brain damage.

Where: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

When: October 26, 2016

What Happened: A teenage boy fell out of the ride and onto the tracks, where logs ran him over twice as he nearly drowned. He lost consciousness before his friend could leave the ride and go back to save him.

Deaths or Injuries: Luckily, Samson Herrin didn’t die, but he suffered multiple fractures, serious head injuries, and psychological trauma.

Where: Ohio, USA

When: July 26, 2017

What Happened: One of the bolts detached, causing fair-goers to fall to the ground. All of this was caught on tape, and investigations revealed that rusty parts had caused the booster to break while swinging.

Deaths or Injuries: A teenager named Jarell, an aspiring marine, died during the incident. Seven others were injured.

Where: Suita, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

When: May 6, 2007

What Happened: The popular Fujin Raijin II ride derailed from its tracks, causing a woman in the front seat to smash her head onto the protective guard rails, killing her instantly.

Deaths or Injuries: Yoshino Kogawara died and her friend Sayuri Furukawa along with 19 other passengers were seriously injured.

Where: Kansas City, Kansas, USA

When: August 7, 2016

What Happened: A young boy went on the world’s tallest water slide, but the raft did not meet the required weight and the protective wiring decapitated him. The ride was closed and witnesses claimed the water park did not do enough safety checks.

Deaths or Injuries: A 10-year-old boy named Caleb Schwab died in the tragedy and two women were injured.

Where: Arlington, Texas, USA

When: July 19, 2013

What Happened: A woman told the staff she didn’t feel safe in her restraints until the ride took off. Her family members recalled her holding on for dear life until they turned around to find that she was no longer there.

Deaths or Injuries: A 52-year-old mother named Rosa Esparza fell to her death.

Where: Darien Lake, New York, USA

When: July 8, 2011

What Happened: An amputee war veteran went through the exit of the Ride Of Steel so the staff couldn’t check his height. They didn’t notice that he had no legs while checking safety restraints. At a steep drop, he tragically fell off the rollercoaster.

Deaths or Injuries: Sergeant James Hackemer died during the roller coaster accident.

Where: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

When: October 25, 2016

What Happened: Nearing the end of the ride, the river rapids raft flipped over. Two people fell into the mechanism underwater, and the raft trapped two others underneath. This incident prompted a similar ride in Busch Gardens Florida to shut down.

Deaths or Injuries: Four people died: Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, and Roozi Araghi.

Where: Sydney, Australia

When: June 9, 1979

What Happened: A fire broke out while there were people aboard the ghost train. The cause of the fire remained a mystery, but investigations showed that the ride did not have a sprinkler system in place in case of emergencies.

Deaths or Injuries: Seven people died: John Godson and his two sons Damien and Craig, along with four other students Richard Carroll, Michael Johnson, Jonathan Billings and Seamus Rahilly.

Enjoy The Ride

Disaster can strike at any moment, but don’t worry! The chances of it happening to you are slim to none, with the odds being only one in 720 million. To guarantee customer safety, theme parks go through regular maintenance checks and inspections to make sure all rides are as safe as possible.

Just follow the rules, strap yourselves in, and enjoy the ride of your life!

