The 30-year-old went on to insist he isn't keen on handing out roses on the hit reality-TV show.

“I had a bit of a laugh and I don’t watch TV but I’d heard a lot about the Bachelor and I thought it was funny they were hitting me up via Instagram to get me to apply,” he said.

“I wouldn’t downplay the potential it (The Bachelor) has to meet someone that could be the right fit for you, because you never know when you’re going to meet them.

“It could be on the street corner, it could be in your DMs, it could be on a plane, it could be standing in line at a cafe. If you’re going to go on it you have to go all out.”

Not only is he a marathon runner and three-time kettlebell world champion, but he's the best selling author of a children's book and regularly visits schools and children's charities in the hope of teaching them how to unleash their inner superhero and overcome bullying.

