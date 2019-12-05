RELATED: Do You Need a Visa for Bali?

What Is A Work And Holiday Visa In Australia?

There are actually two separate visas you can apply for: a working holiday visa (417 visa) OR work and holiday visa (462 visa). Both visa subclasses allow you to travel to Australia and work various jobs to fund your trip. This makes it a great option for backpackers and budget travellers who want to see the world without breaking the bank.

What Are The Requirements & Restrictions For The Visa?

There are three main eligibility requirements for both visa subclasses. These are:

You must be within the age limit (18-30 years old) for the duration of your stay in Australia. There’s an exception for the working holiday visa (visa 417) for French, Canadian, and Irish citizens, who are eligible up to 35 years of age.

You must have a passport from an eligible country (which we will discuss below).

You must not bring any dependent children with you on your trip.

You must show that you have sufficient funds for a return trip and a part of your vacation. The minimum is at $AUD 5,000, although this may be higher depending on where and how often you’re travelling plus how long you plan on staying in the country.

While those are the main requirements to qualify for a working holiday or work and holiday visa, there are other conditions you must abide by, such as:

You must not work for the same company/employer for more than 6 months, unless you work in different locations. Certain industries (like aged care, tourism, and construction) may be exempt from this rule.

You cannot study for more than 4 months on the visa.

You must meet health and character criteria, which may involve passing a medical exam.

Your main purpose must be travel; working is merely incidental.

How Long Does The Visa Last For?

If approved, both visas allow you to stay in Australia for up to 12 months from the date of first entry. If you wish to extend your stay, or have another working holiday, you may be eligible to apply for a second working holiday that extends your trip another year.

Which Eligible Countries Can Get A Working Holiday Visa Australia?

For visa subclass 417, or the working holiday visa, citizens from the following countries may apply:

Belgium

Canada

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Taiwan

UK

For visa subclass 462, below are the eligible countries:

Argentina

Austria

Chile

China

Czech Republic

Hungary

Indonesia

Israel

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Peru

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Thailand

Turkey

USA

Uruguay

Vietnam

The Australian government may come to an agreement with other countries in the future, so you should double-check to see if your nation is eligible.

What Jobs Can You Work On With A WHV?

Immigration services doesn’t limit the kinds of jobs you can work on a WHV. But because of the limited time you have in the country, you are most likely to work temporary or casual jobs. Still, you are entitled to the same rights, working conditions, and pay as an Australian citizen working the same job. Here are some of the most common jobs ‘working holiday makers’ take on:

Bartender, barista, or other service jobs

Retail or sales

Construction or manual labour

Administrative or secretarial jobs

Regional or agricultural work

How Much Does The Visa Cost?

The application fee is $AUD 485. Most 417 visas get processed within 9-15 days, while a 462 visa takes 29-40 days.

How To Get A Work Visa In Australia

Apply online via the Depart of Home Affairs website or through an accredited independent company. Submit the required documents, which includes: Passport pages showing your name, passport info, and other details Birth certificate OR other government-issued ID Other supporting documents (e.g. marriage/divorce certificate) Bank statements as proof of sufficient funds Character documents (if needed) Wait for your visa to be processed. Receive your visa/permit to work.

How To Apply For A Second Working Holiday Visa

If you want to extend your stay, you can get a second or even third working holiday visa using a similar application process. For a second visa, you need to have worked for 3 months in a specified industry during your first stay. For a third visa, you need to have worked for 6 months in a specified industry during your second stay.

Below are the specified industries for subclass 417:

Plant and animal cultivation

Fishing and pearling

Tree farming and felling

Mining

Construction

Subclass 462 has the same specified industries, except it is limited to work in northern Australia and other specified regional areas.

Fund Your Travels To Australia

Australia is a gorgeous country with a ton of sights to see. If you want to experience the world down under but don’t have the funds for an extended stay, then a working holiday visa is your best bet. It allows you to tour around the country while earning enough to make the most out of your trip.

