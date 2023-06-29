'Children's confectionary' to be pulled from Woolies checkouts
Candy will be replaced with 'healthy alternatives'.
- by
Olga Scorer
Grocery shoppers are all too familiar with checkout temptation. Stocked with tasty goodies at a hand's reach, an extra bar of chocolate can be irresistible when placed in front of your face.
It's because of this phenomenon that Woolworths has announced they'll be removing various items from the area to promote healthier consumer behaviour. More specifically, 'children's confectionary' will be no longer be available at the tills.
Products aimed at children (including Chupa Chups, Kinder Surprise and Caramello Koalas) will be removed from the checkout aisles.
Woolworths said this change will be implemented over the next few weeks. By the end of July, 'healthier products' will take their place. At least 80% of the snacks will have a Health Star Rating (HSR) of 3.5 or above.
Getty
"While the aisle ends will still feature ‘sometimes foods’ and treats such as chips that are on special, the changes mean that customers will also see a similar snacking option with a 3.5 HSR or above on display on a shelf on each promotional end, so that they can make healthier choices," the retailer said.
Affordability will still be at the forefront, with Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Natalie Davis assuring the items would not exceed $3.
These options include Woolworths Natural Almonds, Carmans Nut Bar and Cobs Natural Sea Salt Popcorn.
Chocolates will be traded for options like almonds and popcorn.
Getty
"There's no replacement for wholesome food like fruit and veg, but removing kids' confectionery from checkouts and helping customers make small swaps on food they pick up at the end of an aisle or at the checkout, can help make a positive impact on their shopping habits," Ms Davis continued.