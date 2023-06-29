Grocery shoppers are all too familiar with checkout temptation. Stocked with tasty goodies at a hand's reach, an extra bar of chocolate can be irresistible when placed in front of your face.

It's because of this phenomenon that Woolworths has announced they'll be removing various items from the area to promote healthier consumer behaviour. More specifically, 'children's confectionary' will be no longer be available at the tills.

