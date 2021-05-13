Lisa Wipfli and Michael Wippa have been married for almost eight years. Getty

Who is Michael Wipfli's wife?

Michael Wipfli is married to Lisa Wipfli, with the pair tying the knot in 2013.

After almost eight years of wedded bliss, they now share three gorgeous children, Ted, five, Jack, four and Francesca, one.

And while juggling three gorgeous kids is no small feat, Lisa somehow manages to do it with a serious flair for style.

What does Lisa Wipfli do?

Lisa is co-owner of a baby food business, Nourishing Bubs.

After raising three children, Lisa knows a thing or two about the daily mealtime struggle - so we're guessing this business comes with some personal expertise.

Lisa nails personal style on her Instagram. Instagram

Lisa Wipfli's fashion

With a chic brunette lob and a penchant for muted, earthy tones with linen a-plenty, Lisa boasts a solid 31,000 followers on Instagram, though we reckon she deserves more with her perfectly styled ensembles scattered across her feed.

Expect to hit 'save' on a number of her posts for inspo - or otherwise shop them yourself, she usually tags brands in her pics. Saviour!

While Lisa is clearly a born businesswoman, her husband Michael is about to give things a go himself by appearing on the new season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia, where he'll be going head to head with the likes of The Veronicas' Lisa and Jess Origliasso, as well as former MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis.

Who knows, perhaps Lisa will provide Michael some business tips. But in the meantime, we'll happily continue looking to Lisa as the ultimate inspo in this power-couple.

