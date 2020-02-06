Former NSW homicide detective Gary Jubelin has suggested William Tyrrell may have been accidentally killed by a neighbour, a court has heard.

The former cop led the investigation into William's disappearance and is currently in court accused of illegally recording conversations with Paul Savage.

Mr Savage lived across the street from William when he disappeared from his home in Kendall in September 2014, and was among hundreds of persons of interest.

One recording, in which Jubelin discusses the possibility William died in an accident caused by Mr Savage's wife, who has since died, was played in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, SMH reports.

Mr Jubelin said Mr Savage's account of that morning, that he was searching bushland for 30 minutes on his own then returned home to have a cup of tea, is a lie.