"Whether William and Kate like it or not, they are now international players in a transatlantic popularity contest with their own flesh and blood."

Duncan went on to say that their tactics, including changing from Kensington Royal to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their social media channels as well as their family video released to mark their 10 year anniversary is "a deliberate charm offensive" from Will and Kate.

“Clearly William and Kate are quite clear they need to do more to sell themselves as a couple, family and personalities.

“I think in the first few years of their marriage they were very formal.

“Things like their anniversary video, that is a deliberate charm offensive to sell them as personalities as well as people who are going to be the king and queen.”

New Idea previously reported the tensions are high between Kate and Meghan after the Duchess of Sussex unveiled her latest project - a children’s book called The Bench, about the sweet relationship between father and son, which she dedicated to her husband.

The book is set to be released next month, but insiders couldn’t help pointing out the curious timing of Meghan’s announcement, which came just days before her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, released her own book project, Hold Still, a photo series of Brits during the pandemic.

“There was some tea spat at Kensington Palace when Meghan came out with this book, that’s for sure,” a source tells New Idea.

“Not only is she writing about relationships with dads – which is ironic given she’s iced out her own dad and played a huge part in the destruction of Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles – but it also looks a lot like she’s attempting to steal Kate’s thunder.”

Meghan's book announcement was made just days before Kate released her own book project. Twitter

Hot off the heels of Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Cambridges are reportedly in talks to have their own tell-all.

According to royal insiders, Wills and Kate are lining up a host of multi-media projects that will see them dabble in podcasts and broadcasting.

Besides giving them the opportunity to highlight their favourite charities and discuss matters that are important to them, the couple are also very keen to clarify their position on longstanding personal topics – including their well publicised feud with Harry and Meghan.

“This will be phased in slowly and they’re not talking about a tell-all per se, but over time you can expect them to discuss matters pertaining to their private lives via these platforms which they can control themselves.”