The royal family are set to be out in full force next week as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, join Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall for a rare joint engagement together.
The two couples are set to visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall in Loughborough together on Tuesday 11 February where they will meet patients and staff during the engagement.
The rehabilitation centre provides physical rehabilitation, neurological care and occupational therapy for members of the armed forces and has been operating since 2018.
In fact, Prince William officially opened the centre in June 2018 and was a patron of the charity.
Kate, William, Camilla and Cahrles will all attend a joint engagement together.
This is sure to be a cause close to Charles and William's hearts as both men have served in the military in the past and are sure to have an understanding of what many of the patients are going through.
What’s more, the outing is an exciting moment for royal fans to see the foursome out together.
While Charles, Camilla, Kate and William often attend formal occasions such as Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Day together, it is rare to see them undertake joint engagements such as this together.