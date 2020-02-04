The royal family are set to be out in full force next week as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, join Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall for a rare joint engagement together.

The two couples are set to visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall in Loughborough together on Tuesday 11 February where they will meet patients and staff during the engagement.

The rehabilitation centre provides physical rehabilitation, neurological care and occupational therapy for members of the armed forces and has been operating since 2018.

In fact, Prince William officially opened the centre in June 2018 and was a patron of the charity.