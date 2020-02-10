Getty

The royal commentator also maintains that Harry and Meghan’s fractured relationship with William and Kate is not the only reason they decided to quit royal life and split their time between the UK and Canada.



"It’s no single factor that led to this break from the family but rather a series of them.”



"All families are complicated, the Royal Family is no exception and they have their own added complications.”

"We know both Harry and Meghan felt increasingly estranged from the family, they were feeling frustrated by the limitations."

The report comes days after 38-year-old Kate made a heartbreaking confession about Harry.

The Duchess reportedly "misses" her close bond with the Duke as he begins his new life with Meghan and son Archie Harrison in Canada.

Getty

"She wishes she could speak to Harry," the source told Us Weekly. "She misses him and fears she'll never be close to him again."

The insider also claims that Harry and Meghan's departure has put more pressure on Kate.

“She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing,” an insider revealed.