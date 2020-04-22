Prince William and Kate Middleton have led the tributes to Queen Elizabeth, as the monarch celebrates her 94th birthday away from her family in isolation. Getty

The delightful photo shows the trio as they look at the floral gardens featured at the annual event, which included a garden project co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

Kate's "Back to Nature" garden was reportedly created to highlight the significance of spending time outdoors, which can promote positive mental and physical benefits.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to his mum, along with a carousel of images.

“Wishing Her Majesty, The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,” Charles captioned the photos, which included a snap of himself as a baby with the Queen.

A follow-up photo shows Charles gently kissing his mother's hand as she awards him with commendation after a polo match.

Another snap show Camila sitting alongside the monarch in a carriage, while a final pic shows Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, with the Queen at the Highland Games in 2018.

The birthday tributes came after Kate recently penned a heartfelt letter to her patronage Evelina London Children's Hospital, in which she praised staff for their hard work.

In the personally penned letter, which was shared to Twitter on Monday, the mother-of-three gave thanks to the hospital staff for caring for youngsters and now adult COVID-19 patients.

“I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time,” Kate began.

“It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances.

“You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been,” she wrote.