There have been hopes, especially from the Queen that Prince William and his brother Prince Harry would eventually make amends. Getty

“William and Harry avoided each other and said very little to each other when they were in the same room, which wasn’t very often,” a source told In Touch.

But matters only got worse when Harry’s wife Meghan attempted to say hello to William’s wife Kate, and she ignored her.

The apparent snub by Kate apparently made Harry see red and he is rumoured to have not spoken to William ever since, the insider continued.

Wills and Harry are rumoured to have now had 49 days without talking as the rift continues on. Getty

“When Harry and Meghan returned to London in March, he and William could have worked things out but there was tension right away and it was clear a reunion wasn’t happening.”

According to the source, this is the longest the boys have gone without talking.

“Their mother would be broken-hearted over this. Friends are concerned that if things continue like this, they may never even see each other again,” they added.

The apparent snub by Kate apparently made Harry see red and he is rumoured to have not spoken to William ever since. Getty

What’s more, because of social distancing, the source went on to say that it’s doubtful Harry and Meghan will return to London for the annual Trooping the Colour in June.

According to palace insiders, matters are beyond repair and despite the family attempting to intervene, they have been unable to get the boys to reconcile.