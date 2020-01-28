Michelle Bridges Getty

"If she shows a vulnerability that even the most staunch and dedicated people who are applicants of good health can fall by the wayside, she has admitted it was totally irresponsible, I think she can survive it.

"Her brand has obviously been damaged and it will take a while but there will be a lot of empathy from the people that like her and a lot of vindication for people who don’t."

The Biggest Loser star, 49, was driving with her four-year-old son, Axel, in the car at the time she was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station in the Sydney's East, where she returned a breath test reading of 0.086.

A deeply contrite Michelle has been frank about her feelings since her drama came to public notice.

"I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment," she said in a statement.

"This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.

"This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

Former Biggest Loser star Ajay Rochester is seemingly revelling in the trials and tribulations of her former co-star turned arch enemy Michelle.

"To all the parents out there - when we become parents we surrender a part of ourselves to the care and betterment of another human being we chose to bring in to the world," seethed Ajay. "It is no longer about us - the times I’ve sent myself home or stopped at three knowing that, god forbid, I need a midnight dash to the ER then I can do it. If you have millions of dollars and can afford a driver but choose to endanger the life of your child, then you are exactly the person I know you to be. "Parents: we don’t need to be perfect but we do need to think what could happen if...... do NOT drink and drive EVER least of all with kids in the car but DER never! NEVER!!!"