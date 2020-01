The original member of the kid’s band was transported to hospital on Friday night after he collapsed on stage at Castle Hill RSL.

“As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital,” The Wiggles' official Facebook account said during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern,” wrote one fan on Facebook.