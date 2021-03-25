The Wiggles are in New Zealand at the moment. Instagram

Emma posted the same video onto her Instagram with the caption, “Taranga Twinkle Toes. Lachy and I attempting this #dancechallenge.”

The yellow and blue wiggle were married for two years before splitting in April, 2018, and they released a statement together to announce the news of the separation that occurred six months earlier.

Since his divorce from Emma, Lachy has proposed to his ballet dancer fiancee Dana Stephensen after they fell in love on the set of a Wiggles’ DVD special.

In September last year, the couple welcomed twin girls called Lulu and Lottie and in an interview on Channel Seven’s Morning Show, Lachy gushed lovingly about his new additions.

The team is very close. Instagram

"They are so beautiful it makes me emotional looking at them," said Lachy.

Even though Lachy has moved on, the Wiggle exes are still happily working with one another and publicly support each other.

Last year Lachy paid tribute to Emma on her birthday with an Instagram post dedicated to his former wife.

Lachy and his fiancee Dana Stephensen. Instagram

He captioned the video with the kind message, "Happy Birthday Emino".

Lachy’s partner even showed her support by liking the birthday post, which proves that everyone gets along with one another, so basically, there are no dramas to see here.

As for their moves, they may want to take a little more time to practice before making any serious posts for the high standards of Tik Tok’s audience.

