The Wiggles’ founding member Greg Page has revealed new details about how he survived a heart attack during a bushfire reunion concert in January. Getty

In a 17-minute video shared to Blue Wiggle Anthony’s 93,000 followers, Greg reveals how this intervention saved his life.

“People around me recognised I was in trouble,” Greg explains, later adding that the decision to use CPR and a defibrillator “saved my life”.

Audience member and nurse Grace Jones performed the lifesaving routine with the help of Wiggles drummer Steve Pace and staffer Kimmy Antonelli.

The former Yellow Wiggle has now spoken out about the terrifying ordeal in an Instagram live video filmed and posted by fellow Wiggle, Anthony Field. Instagram

“We’re so happy Greg is so much better,” Anthony says.

The video’s parting message? If you have access to an AED when someone is in cardiac arrest; use it. “Don’t be afraid to have a go,” says Greg.

Greg previously spoke out about his terrifying ordeal in another video message.

“This was in no way related to my pre-existing health condition that forced me to leave The Wiggles in 2006,” Greg said in the video.

Greg, 48, went into cardiac arrest on stage during the show, prompting an audience member and staffers to perform lifesaving CPR and use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Getty

“In fact, that condition has been successfully managed with no problems for the past 10 years.

“With no warning signs or symptoms to alert me to the problem, this event took me, my family, friends and colleagues totally by surprise.”

He also revealed that the cardiac arrest was caused by a tiny amount of plaque that resulted in a blood clot in his artery.

“Very quickly and without warning my artery was 100 per cent blocked. As a result, my heart stopped and I stopped breathing,” he said.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!