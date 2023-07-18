Beloved children's entertainment group and certified Aussie icons The Wiggles will be getting a wiggle on into their big red car for a mammoth tour across Australia in the latter half of 2024.

Starting in November, Jeff will be woken up from his slumber and made to travel from Canberra to Cairns, with shows in every state and territory except the Northern Territory.

WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin talks about dancing with The Wiggles on The Project. Article continues after video.