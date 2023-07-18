For those worried about snagging the all-too-elusive tickets, don't stress!
Across all 14 tour dates, there are multiple 50 minute shows staggered throughout each day.
And for Sydney and Canberra, fans will have five and six performances across two days to choose from.
When are The Wiggles touring Australia in 2023?
The Wiggles are touring Australia from November 2023 to December 2023.
What states are The Wiggles visiting on their 2023 Australia Tour?
November 4th and November 5th: Canberra - Canberra State Theatre
November 11th: Hobart - Mystate Arena Hobart
November 18th: Perth - RAC Arena
November 25th: Adelaide - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
December 2nd: Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
December 5th: Cairns - Cairns Performing Arts Centre
December 6th: Townsville - Townsville Entertainment Centre
December 7th: Mackay - Mackay Entertainment Centre
December 9th: Brisbane - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 13th: Newcastle - Newcastle Entertainment Centre
December 15th: Wollongong - WIN Entertainment Centre
December 16th: Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena
December 17th: Sydney - Aware Super Theatre (ICC Sydney)
How much are tickets to The Wiggles Australia tour?
There are three ticket types for The Wiggles 'Big Day Out' 2023 Australian tour.
These range from $51.55 for 'Hot Potato' floor seats, to 'Fruit Salad' seats at $46.65 and $44.65 for reserved seating at the back of each venue.
When do tickets to The Wiggles 'Big Day Out' tour go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 11am AEST on Thursday the 20th of July.
There is a ticket limit of eight tickets per customer.