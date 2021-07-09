“It takes a village to find Spot 🐶." Instagram

Fans were quick to send adoring comments their way.

“I love how your girls are playing with your locks! 😍,” one wrote.

“There were four in the bed.. 🎶,” wrote another.

“😂 Love it! Wait until you have to find Waldo! X,” another added.

Lachy is a dad to twin girls born in September 2020. Instagram

Lachy and partner Dana Stephenson often share gorgeous snaps of their young family across their social media.

They share primary school-aged Jasper, Dana’s son from a previous relationship, and Lottie and Lulu, who were born just last year in September.

The loved-up couple met at work, with Lachy’s eye being caught by Dana, a dancer, on the set of The Wiggles.

Lachy and Dana met on the set of The Wiggles. Instagram

Not one to wait for what she wants, Dana proposed to Lachy in April 2020 after they met in December 2019 – a fast turnaround.

However, the arrival of their twins has put their nuptials on hold.

Dana proposed to Lachy last year. Instagram

This will be Lachy’s second marriage – he was famously married to fellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins, from 2016-2018.

They announced their split via Instagram on August 3, 2018.

“We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Emma wrote on Instagram.

WATCH BELOW: Wiggle exes Emma and Lachy dance together. Story continues below...

Despite the split, the pair remain good friends and continue to work together on The Wiggles, where Emma stars as the current yellow Wiggle.

She became engaged to musician Oliver Brian in April this year, who has also worked with the Wiggles.

We’re very much looking forward to double the Wiggly weddings to come for these two performers!