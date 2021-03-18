Elle's golden rule received plenty of backlash. Channel Seven

After Sheree's eldest children, Skye and Hope, who have both moved out of home, failed to help Elle with her household chores, the mum decided enough was enough.

Sitting the kids, and her makeshift husband David, down on the lounge, Elle delivered her bombshell golden rule, prefacing it by saying "this rule is going to change your life".

"Skye and Hope you don't live in this home, you can only come here three times a week." Elle said. "I want you to get up and go right now."

Needless to say, the rule did not go down well. The eldest girls reluctantly left the house, but not without comment.

Hope (left) and Skye (right) were not too pleased when they were asked to leave their mum's house. Channel Seven

"I did like her until just then." one of the girls said in a voice over.

"I think it's all a bit of bulls**t. I don't think we're there 24/7 and I do think we pick up after ourselves" Hope added.

"She's portrayed us to be something we're not." Skye chimed in.

The girls also felt that their new mum's actions were very hypocritical as Elle confessed she doesn't do many chores around her own house.

"She doesn't wash her own kids' clothes; she sits on the other side of the pool while her kids are in daycare. That's lazy." Hope said.

It all culminated in both girls crying to their father as they left their mum's home and headed back to their own.

While Elle's makeshift husband Dave was on his new wife's side when it came to the decision, Skye and Hope's real mum Sheree had a harder time reconciling with the new rule.

Sheree got very emotional once she learned of Elle's new rule. Channel Seven

When the two couples met up at the end of the experiment to discuss their experiences, Sheree got very emotional once she learnt that her two eldest daughters had been banished from the house.

"You've hurt their feelings," Sheree told Elle through tears.

An emotional Elle apologised to the other mum, saying she didn't have a chance to speak with the girls after they left.

The two wives eventually hugged it out, but as for Skye and Holly, their forgiveness didn't come so easily.

When asked how they found the experience, Hope issued a very blunt answer. "The experience was horrible because Elle was horrible. And it did make us grateful for our own mum," she said.

However, despite the drama the three-day rule caused, it was revealed at the end of the experiment that the Kevill family ended up keeping the rule in place, proving that the swap does actually change things for some families - although the same can't be said for previous Wife Swap star Leanne.