Kellie and Brendon came into the experiment with no budget, but after learning about how much they were spending, Brendon had second thoughts. Channel Seven

Once Penina had learned that the fun-loving Cowls spend $2600 on groceries and entertainment per month, she practically had to pick her jaw from the floor. Compared with her own $250 a month for groceries, this was a giant leap for the mum.

Sitting down with her temporary hubby Brendon, Penina revealed the amount to the father-of-two who was also stunned by the figure.

Throughout the experiment, Penina made it her mission to transform the Cowl house into a much more frugal one. She headed to the supermarket and spent just $50 on ingredients to meal prep. Much to the disapproval of Brendon's actual wife Kellie.

Penina took Latoya grocery shopping with just $50. Channel Seven

When the couples sat together to debrief their experiences, Penina told her fellow wife Kellie how shocked she was to learn of just how much the couple are spending on groceries, revealing that Kellie's own husband was just as appalled by the sum himself.

After Penina revealed her concerns, Kellie turned to her husband saying "don't even look at me like that mate because you enjoy it so shut up."

"But I don't know about it." Brendon replied.

While Kellie seemed keen to move on, Brendon persisted saying "we're still going to be talking about, that's for sure".

And this wasn't the only new rule the dad was keen on keeping.

Brendon has confessed that he is keen to implement some of the new rules. Channel Seven

After Penina revealed she and the kids meal-prepped sandwiches, Kellie's horror was written all over her face. But Brendon was, again, adamant that the couple consider implementing the new rule themselves.

When Penina suggested Kellie would enjoy the meal prepping once she tried it, Brendon was quick to agree saying "she will... you will, trust me".

And it seems as though the husband has indeed made it his mission to keep at least some of his temporary wife's rules. Implementing a weekly budget so the family can save up for a campervan.

While previous Wife Swap mum Leanne told us that the experiment didn't change anything for her, it seems like the show is actually a game changer for some.