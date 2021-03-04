Wife Swap Australia Star Leanne Aravidis has opened up about the experiment. Channel Seven

Speaking about her episode of the show, which airs tonight, primary school teacher Leanne Aravidis exclusively tells New Idea that, while she learnt a lot from the experiment, it didn't change much off-screen.

"It was an eye-opener to see how the other half lives and their points of view on how things could be better in our household. But it didn't really change anything to be honest."

Leanne, who lives in Perth, flew to Melbourne to spend six days living with her makeshift family, the Lange family. And while the trailer for the episode makes it seem like the eleven kids were running amok, Leanne assures us this was not always the case.

Leanne swapped lives with Malinda Lange, having to parent eleven children. Channel Seven

"The kids were just so cute and lovely and from day one I had one on my hip and one hugging my leg and it didn't change the whole time I was there.

"I was really involved with the kids. Lots of cuddles all the time. And it is hard to leave beautiful children at the end of it."

When it comes to Leanne's own kids, the mum confesses that, despite what they may show on screen, they were happy to be reunited with their own way of doing things.

"Behind closed doors they said 'mum we're not doing any of that'. We lead a pretty balanced life already and my kids have lots of down time and we're quite comfortable the way things go.

"But, you know, the kids had a great time and it was a good experience for them."

The trailer for the show teases Leanne performing a massive decluttering of her new family's house, much to the shock of Erik Lange Channel Seven

At the end of it all, Leanne has no regrets when it comes to the experiment, confessing she would "100% do it tomorrow" and that it is an important reminder to consider all different ways of parenting.

"Everyone has their own style and some styles are better for your family but you've got to be open-minded and try new things and be open to realising that your way isn't always the best way."

Wife Swap Australia airs tonight on Channel 7 at 8.30pm.