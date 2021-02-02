The brand new series Wife Swap Australia is hitting Channel Seven this month. Channel Seven

How exactly does it the whole "wife swapping" thing work?

Basically, every episode sees two vastly different wives from two vastly different families attempt to switch lives and put each other's parenting styles to the test.

Each wife is tasked with writing a household manual full of rules on how to run their home. And, despite how tempting it may be to revert to their own methods, each wife MUST strictly follow each other's rules no matter how uncomfortable or opposing they may find them.

After that, the wives take back control and implement their own manual of rules which their new family must obey.

At the end of the swap, the two wives are reunited with their own families before both groups are put in a room together to discuss their individual experiences.

Two wives with vastly different lifestyles are being made to live under the other's roofs. Channel Seven

Who are the cast?

With every episode involving two different sets of families, we're bound to see an entire array of different characters on this season of Wife Swap.

In a new trailer for the highly anticipated show, we are given a glimpse of the first families. And it is truly "Control vs. Chaos".

While one is described as a a "strict mum who runs her house like the military", the other is pegged as a "carefree mum with eleven chaotic kids". But, despite the old saying, it seems as though opposites don't attract this time around.

Indeed, it's clear from the get-go that the two women are not a fan of the way each other holds down their own fort. And they have no qualms letting it be known.

The show's trailer teased a "strict mum" face off against a "carefree mum" in what is set to be an explosive episode. Channel Seven

When does it premiere?

We don't have to wait long to see the absolute chaos that is bound to unfold as a result of these family shake-ups.

The explosive show is heading for our screens on Thursday, February 11th at 8.30pm on Channel Seven.

Just make sure you have a bowl of popcorn ready, we have a feeling it might be necessary.