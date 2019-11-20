Why Sid and Ash were eliminated from Amazing Race Australia
The Amazing Race Australia has bid farewell to contestants Sid Pierucci and Ash Rusco.
The Influencers may have made one hell of a comeback on the hit reality-TV show, but they were in fact the last team to be checked in by host, Beau Ryan.
WATCH: Amazing Race's 'influencers' Sid and Ash steal from nuns
The pair kicked things off in last place during the Zamba leg and later realised they were heading in the wrong direction (YIKES!).
The couple were then penalised as they approached the roadblock for finishing last in the previous leg.
Sid and Ash then went against the rules by breaking traffic laws to make a comeback and finish in second place.
"Rules are there to be broken," quipped Ash as they sped past teams.