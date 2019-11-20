Jules' pink wedding dress Nine

She wanted to ensure it "looked really different to the last time" when she was married on the reality show.

She chose a "princess" pink blush, strapless tulle dress with a sweetheart neckline, ruffled skirt and embellished veil by couture wedding dress designer Velani by Nicky as her first bridal look. Over 300 metres of hand-cut pink tulle were used for the gown.

"Traditionally, when you have been married before, you wear pink for the second time," Jules told A Current Affair, the Nine show that filmed the day.

The only people who had seen the dress ahead of time was Jules' mother, Eve Robinson, and her aunty, Marie Hiscock.

The bride said she "definitely preferred it" to the pink dress to the white one she wore on the Married at First Sight ceremony.

Jules wanted to make sure it wasn't like her first dress

Jules' second wedding dress

"I didn't expect that at all," Cam said, speaking to his bride after the ceremony at the Beta Bar and Alpha Restaurant in Sydney’s CBD.

"I knew something special was about to walk through the door, but when I saw her, I just thought, 'honey, you look so beautiful'.''

For her second wedding dress for the reception, Jules opted for a white embellished gown with feathering.

