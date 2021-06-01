Who actually voices Big Brother? Channel Seven

The Daily Mail went on to add a slight caveat to their detective work, explaining that when they approached Chris for comment, the actor denied being a part of Big Brother.

The plot thickens.

Another clue comes from the host of the reality show herself, Sonia Kruger.

Back in June 2020, Sonia dropped some hints as to who might be behind the famous voice, telling The Sunday Telegraph, "He is a bit of an international man of mystery, to be honest. He is very mischievous, and it's hard to talk about him as a real person".

She continued, "He is quite cute… I can tell you that much."

"He is quite cute… I can tell you that much," Sonia said of Big Brother. Channel Seven

Ahh a cute male... that really narrows it down. Perhaps it's Chris Hemsworth? Though, we doubt it.

Now, it's always possible that the current voice is someone we have heard on the franchise before.

According to reports, previous Big Brother voices include producer Peter Abbott, television and radio host Mike Goldman, producer Nick Colquhoun and voice artist Leon Murray.

So is there a chance the reboot is recycling an old task master?

The mystery of Big Brother lives on. Channel Seven

For now, we simply don't know.

And even though it's clear Channel Seven is adamant on preserving the mystery behind Big Brother, New Idea tried our luck and approached the source directly in an attempt to unmask the voice artist.

As we suspected, the network is staying tight-lipped, borrowing a phrase from Gossip Girl by stating, "That is one secret we'll never tell".

In this day in age, we wouldn't be surprised if Big Brother was really a robot.

At this point, it all remains a mystery. Which is exactly as the task master likes it.