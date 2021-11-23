Omarosa Seven

Omarosa

Omarosa was the first housemate to be voted out of the Big Brother VIP house, but that doesn't mean she was technically evicted.



Bernard Curry, Dayne Beams and Omarosa were put up for eviction by Caitlyn Jenner, with the former political aide ultimately being cast the most votes to leave the house.



But after Omarosa said her goodbyes and tried to exit the house, Big Brother announced he had "plans" for her in the lower levels of of his hotel, unbeknownst to the other housemates.



We'll have to wait and see what's in store for Omarosa!

Matt Cooper Seven

Matt Cooper

After the nominated celebs pleaded their case and spoke about how it feels to be nominated, the votes were then cast by fellow housemates.

While Josh and Thomas received votes, former rugby league footballer Matt Cooper topped out with six votes and became the first celebrity to be evicted from Big Brother VIP.

Caitlyn Jenner Seven

Caitlyn Jenner

Fans and celebrities alike were left shocked when the most famous contender, Caitlyn Jenner, selflessly evicted herself in order to save her fellow Housemates.

"When I came here, I really looked forward to meeting everybody - I love people," she began prior to the self-eviction.

"It's been such a pleasure during this last week that we've been together. To be honest, I don't want to let anybody down. I love all you guys."

Adding that she would "personally take care" of her charity, Trans Pride Australia, Caitlyn continued, "I've had a wonderful time, but it's time to move on. Do I want to do it? No. But do I have to do it? Yes.

"I've had so much fun meeting you, we're going to be friends forever."

Danny Hayes

Danny Hayes

Despite going head-to-head with Bernie in Big Brother’s next challenge, Danny failed and was left scrambling to save himself from eviction.

Ultimately Danny lost the battle and was voted out, saying: “I am obviously devastated. I don’t like to lose, and I lost.

"If I just survived tonight, I felt I could have gone a long way in the game, maybe to the podium this time."

Bernard Curry Seven

Bernard Curry

Sick of being put up in evictions as the “safe vote”, Josh made a play to turn the game on its head, putting two of the biggest players – Ellie and Bernie – up for nomination.

In the eviction room, Ellie and Bernie’s loyalties were torn, not wanting to end each other’s time in the game, but in a unanimous vote, Bernie’s game came to an abrupt end.

“Big Brother, it’s been great fun. I did not expect that outcome to get all four votes. I am just going to take it as a compliment,” said Bernie on leaving the hotel.

“Josh’s move was a huge power move and I applaud him for that. It was a huge move and it broke up the power couple between Ellie and me.”

Ellie Gonsalves and Dayne Beams Seven

Ellie and Dayne

After Jess Power won the challenge and put Dayne, Ellie and Thomas Markle Jr up for eviction, Ellie went into battle mode trying to push the votes onto the AFL star.

In the eviction room, everyone pitched hard, but Luke Toki was one step ahead of Ellie and orchestrated yet another epic blindside and the actress was sent packing.

Then in a surprise twist, Big Brother announced a double eviction would be taking place, and Dayne was also evicted.

But as they headed to the exit, Big Brother revealed their time in the hotel wasn't over yet, and said they would be heading to the gym to vie for another shot at the game.

Dayne Beams Seven

After Big Brother dropped the bombshell that Ellie and Dayne were still in the hotel and had a chance to return to the game the following day, tensions were higher than ever.

However, while Ellie made her case to stay in the Hotel to the other Housemates, Dayne took a relaxed approach, believing his position was safe – a fatal error that saw him sent home by the difference of a single vote.

Thomas Markle Jr Getty

Thomas Markle Jr

After much deliberation, the Big Brother VIP Housemates decided to get rid of "floater", Thomas Markle Jr.

Speaking out following his eviction, Thomas said: “Big Brother’s VIP Hotel has definitely given me a life-changing experience. "It gave me the opportunity to cleanse my soul. I mailed off the good letter to Meghan. It’s in the post. The ultimate outcome from that letter would be the smallest of any type of response, in any way, shape or form – as long as it’s positive. "It may take a month, it may take a year, but if I get something out of it I have achieved my goal.”

Jessika Power and Imogen Anthony

Jessika Power and Imogen Anthony



On the penultimate day in the Big Brother Hotel, Ellie, Luke, Josh, Jessika and Imogen headed to the basement for their second last challenge, with Ellie nailing the challenge in less than five minutes and nominating Jessika and Imogen as revenge.

Both Jess and Imogen went on to make an emotional pitch to both Luke and Josh as to why they should stay, but Imogen opening up about her feelings was the clincher, and Jessika was evicted.

However, Big Brother had another surprise eviction up his sleeve, and with Josh securing the win in the next challenge, he made the tough decision to evict Imogen - leaving himself, Luke Toki and Ellie Gonsalves to battle it out in the Grand Final!