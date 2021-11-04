Evicted! Here are the celebs who have left Big Brother VIP
Only one celebrity will walk out with $100,000 for their nominated charity.
Jessica Lynch
Twelve VIPs have officially checked in to take a vacation from their celebrity lives and embrace an experience like no other as they enter the world of Big Brother VIP.
Removed from the world they know, the star-studded group will be at the mercy of Big Brother’s wicked game for 22 days, their every move watched as they face hilarious house tasks, epic nomination challenges and edge-of-your-seat eviction ceremonies; all while they eat, sleep and share a bathroom together.
But, of course, there can only be one winner - and that winner will take home a whopping $100,000 for their nominated charity.
Check out below for updates on which of our celebs are sent home each night on Big Brother VIP.
After the nominated celebs pleaded their case and spoke about how it feels to be nominated, the votes were then cast by fellow housemates.
While Josh and Thomas received votes, former rugby league footballer Matt Cooper topped out with six votes and became the first celebrity to be evicted from Big Brother VIP.