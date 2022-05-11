With new challenges and new strategies - along with some old faces - it's going to be tougher than ever before to be the last one standing this time around as former Big Brother contestants battle it out against a crop of newbies.

Big Brother is back and he's wasting no time putting his Housemates through the wringer.

With a total of 21 new and returning housemates, each contestant will aim to survive every eviction while living together for 62 days.

They’ll be cut off from the outside world with cameras and microphones recording their every move for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



With toe-curling panic room tasks, fabulous dinner parties, twisted punishments, and plenty of Big Brother bombshells, avoiding eviction will require wit, determination, stamina and a bulletproof strategy.



Will a returning Housemate be able to survive all the way to the end? Or will a first-time housemate pave the way for a new Big Brother winner?

Keep scrolling to see everyone who has been evicted from Big Brother Australia 2022 below.