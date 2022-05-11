Josh
Despite being the first to be booted from the House in episode 2, Josh certainly had both fans and fellow Housemates divided with his repeated advances towards ex-flame Sam.
After nominations saw a tie between him and Sam, Joel was given the power to choose who stayed, resulting in Josh bidding farewell to his time on Big Brother.
Big Brother airs Monday to Thursday on Channel 7 and 7plus
Looking for more Big Brother content? Check out the links below!
Confirmed! Here's the official cast for Big Brother Back To The Future
Tully, Drew and more Big Brother royalty return in first look at new season
Reggie Bird on life after Big Brother: "I spent all the money I had left on rent"
Big Brother's Trevor is back: ‘I’m out of my comfort zone’
What happened to Big Brother's Tully & Drew? A complete breakdown of their relationship