One of Sam's first TV gigs was hosting Eurovision. Getty

In 2009, Sam made his TV debut with a hosting stint on history quiz show ADbc on SBS One, which aired for a year.

It was followed up by taking the helm of SBS’s One’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest alongside Julia Zemiro. He continued to host Eurovision until 2017 when Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey stepped into the roles.

In 2013 Have You Been Paying Attention? burst onto our screens on Channel 10. With Tom and Ed by his side, Sam’s profile quickly grew.

Sam's profile sky-rocketed after joining HYBPA? Getty

Soon after, in 2016, he joined the Nova 100 breakfast show Chrissie, Sam, & Browny as one of its hosts.

When it comes to the comedian’s personal life he keeps details pretty low-key and interviews sparse.

While we do know he has a wife and daughter, Sienna, not much is known about the star’s family.

He did let slip in a 2021 interview that his daughter’s birth was one of the happiest days of his life. Beyond this, we know nothing about the Pang family, and we have yet to see a single photo!