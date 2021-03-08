Is Studio 10's Sarah Harris (pictured) waiting in the wings? Instagram

Sources have also reportedly told TV Blackbox that Sam is set to be replaced by Natalie Barr who will be celebrating 20 years with the program in 2023.

Nat has always been a viewer favourite who has filled in for both Mel Doyle and Sam over the years.

Could Natalie will be the new host of Sunrise? Seven

Sunrise star Edwina could also be a potential replacement for Sam on the show, after she recently returned back to work last year following six months of maternity leave.

“That was actually really good for me. I love my work; I found it great,” she said.

The Project's Lisa Wilkinson, who is a former Today show host, could also make for the next co-host of Sunrise, after she made a two-year stint working on Weekend Sunrise.

Mel (left) was axed from Sunrise in 2013. Seven

Although, loyal viewers of the morning show have pegged Mel as their winner, with many taking to social media to comment: “Bring back Mel Doyle”.

Mel was subsequently axed from her role hosting Sunrise a few years ago, where she broke down upon announcing her exit from Sunrise live on-air back in 2013.

Later in 2020, the former Sunrise presenter revealed that she was leaving the Seven Network altogether, after 25 years.

“For half of my life I have called Channel Seven home and in that time I’ve had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and report on some of the greatest moments in history,” she shared at the time.

Sam (pictured) emotionally announced her decision to quit the show. Seven

As for Sam, the 44-year-old journalist confirmed her departure live on air, saying: “The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise.

"I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different," she added.

The breakfast show host went on to say that while her Sunrise stint has come to an end, she will still be involved in the media industry with several projects in the works - some of which, will be with Seven.