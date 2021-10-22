Omarosa used to work as a political aide to Donald Trump. Getty

Following her reality TV jaunts, Omarosa was appointed as Trump’s director of African American outreach in 2016. She also had the position of director of communications for the White House’s office of public liasion, making her the only African American on the senior staff at the time.

In 2017, Omarosa married senior pastor John Allen Newman at Trump’s International hotel in Washington. But the political aide and former President’s relationship would sour that same year when a bunch of Trump’s staffers left The White House, Omarosa being one of them.

Donald Trump and Omarosa first met in 2003. Getty

A year later, the now 47-year-old released her no-holds-barred memoir Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.

The New York Times reported that the book "portrayed Mr Trump as a bigot and a misogynist who was in mental decline”.

In response, Trump filed a lawsuit against Omarosa for breaching confidentiality agreements, but the author’s lawyer, John Philips, released a statement on her behalf to call the president out for his vengeful legal action.

"This was weaponisation of a lawsuit by the White House for retaliation for writing a book — for saying offensive words about Mr. Trump," he said.

Omarosa is one of the 12 famous faces on this season of Big Brother VIP. Channel Seven

In the same memoir, Omarosa attested that the Trump she met in 2003 was vastly different to the person he became during his presidency, and it was time to “end (her) relationship” with her old friend.

Now, the polarising figure is revisiting her reality TV roots on Big Brother VIP, with People magazine reporting that she is the second highest paid housemate after Caitlyn Jenner - whom she is reportedly set to clash with over their views on LGBTQIA+ issues.

Omarosa will also be rooming with other famous faces including actor Bernard Curry, Survivor alum Luke Toki, Meghan Markle’s estranged brother Thomas, and more. It all kicks off on November 1st.