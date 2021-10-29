Bernard Curry has joined the 2021 cast of Big Brother VIP. Getty

Home & Away

The Summer Bay alum joined H&A in 2009 as the character of Hugo Austin, before leaving a year later.

Fans will remember his on-screen love affair with Martha MacKenzie (played by Jodi Gordon). The pair were forced to flee the beachy town to escape people-trafficking gangsters.

In a 2020 interview with Radio Times, Bernard revealed that there is always a chance he’d make a return to both Home & Away and Neighbours.

“If I was given the opportunity, I would certainly consider going back to both shows. Neighbours was a long time ago, but it was a great experience and a huge learning curve,” the actor said.

“I really enjoyed being on Home and Away. I was living with my wife in Sydney up at Bondi Beach at the time, and it was lovely to drive to the Summer Bay location at Palm Beach, go the catering truck and have lunch in the sunshine. It cheered up an ordinary afternoon at work!”

Bernard starred as Jake Stewart in prison drama Wentworth. Foxtel Go

Wentworth

One of Bernard’s most prolific roles came in 2016 when he joined the cast of prison drama Wentworth as Jake Stewart, which saw its final episode hit screens on October 26th this year.

The 47-year-old deemed the gig “one of the greatest experiences of (his) life” in a 2018 interview with Out in Perth.

“That’s on a personal level in terms of the work that I’ve been able to do, the scripts that we get given – which are really well thought out… and the people I get to work with.”

Bernard Curry's brothers

The talent gene clearly runs in the family, as Bernard is the brother to fellow actor Stephen Curry, 45, and producer Andrew Curry, 49.

With an extensive acting career to his name, Stephen has appeared in drama series The Secret Life of Us, as well as portraying Graham Kennedy in The King. From 2012 to 2013, he was part of the rotating cast for acclaimed Aussie drama series, Redfern Now.

He has also appeared in Rove Live, Thank God You’re Here, Spicks and Specks and Talkin’ ‘bout Your Generation. He's currently appearing in the Paramount+ Australia original series, Spreadsheet. And the entertainment resume goes on.

Bernard (right) is brother to Stephen (left) and Andrew (not pictured). Getty

Andrew, meanwhile, is a producer and actor who has featured in multiple TV drama and comedy series.

The eldest Curry brother founded iCandy Productions with business partner Cameron Nugent in 2007. Three years later he reprised his role as Woody in Neighbours. Since then, he’s had many different producing roles.

In 2001, tragedy struck the family when their close friend Matt Wardlaw, one of five siblings, took his own life after struggling with bipolar affective disorder throughout his life.

The awful event led to the genesis of a charity named One in Five which was set up in Matt’s honour. The organisation “aims to raise awareness and money for research into cures – rather than just treatments – for mental illness”, according to the Herald Sun.

In a joint interview with the same publication, both Bernard and Stephen stressed the importance of being vulnerable when it comes to sharing personal stories in order to nurture our mental wellbeing.

“I firmly believe an open dialogue around mental illness is the only way to destigmatise it. There are a million distractions in our lives; a million ways to escape. But the one thing we can’t escape is ourselves. All of us need to be able to talk to someone,” Stephen said.

One in Five is also the charity Bernard is playing for during his stint on Big Brother VIP.

Bernard has been married to Sonya since 2011. Instagram

Bernard Curry's wife and kids

Along with his close relationship to his brothers, Bernard has created a tight-knit family unit with his wife Sonya and their two sons, Fox, 11, and Banjo, nine.

The actor met the future mother of his children while she was working as a venue and stage manager for The Famous Spiegeltent. Instantly besotted with Sonya, Bernard told New Idea in 2018 that he was ready to leave everything behind to be with her.

“She said: ‘My life is nomadic and I’m living on the road. Do you want to come?’ So I ran away with the circus, which was quite a romantic thing to do. We did two years travelling the world together with the circus and had a wonderful time,” the now-47-year-old said.

So enthralled Bernard was with Sonya that he initially struggled to strike up the nerve to talk to her.

Bernard and Sonya share two sons, Fox and Banjo. Instagram

“Bernie’s opening line was ‘I’m Steve’s brother,’ Sonya recalled to New Idea of their first interaction. ‘I thought: ‘Steve’s such a lovely guy, so I’ll let you finish your conversation.’ The rest is history.’”

The couple eventually welcomed their first son, Fox, into the world in May 2010, before exchanging vows eight months later in the backyard of their family beach house in Rye, Victoria.

“It was such a great day. Fox was our little ring-bearer,” Sonya told us, revealing they had about 140 guests and a jazz band.

Not too many years later, the lovebirds welcomed their second son Banjo, who is now nine.

Having kids brought the parents closer together, with Sonya explaining that now they’re “even more of a united front”.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.