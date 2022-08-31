Seven

Steven and Frena

Divisive couple Steven and Frena were the first team eliminated this season from group one following some less than impressive dishes and accusations of strategic judging.

Just days after their elimination, news broke that the couple had called off their engagement just weeks after filming wrapped up.

Seven

Rosie and Hayley

Aunty and niece duo Rosie and Hayley were the second team eliminated from MKR this season.

Coming in with a score of 57, they were the first team to be eliminated from group two after serving up signature Italian dishes.

Seven

Alice and Peter

Father Daughter team Alice and Peter quickly became fan favourites thanks to their hilarious attitude and great relationship.

The team were eliminated during group one’s last chance cook-off - but not before Alice ruffled some feathers in a clash with Frena.

Seven

Arrnott and Fuzz

Arrnott and Fuzz impressed guests and judges with delicious Fijian meals, but they two were eliminated during group one’s last chance cook-off.

The pair got into a hilarious clash with Janelle and Monzir, after Janelle labelled Arrnott a “Bannana loaf.”

Seven

Mat and Ashlee

The last team in group one to be eliminated during the last chance cook-off, parents Mat and Ashlee gave the competition their best shot.

Their French bisque impressed Manu during the instant restaurants, but the stress of the last chance cook-off seemed too much to handle for the Margaret River couple.

Seven

Che & David

Western Australian mates Che and David brought the heat to group two this season, bringing their extensive chilli knowledge to the table.

They couldn't quite make it to the semi-finals though, getting eliminated from the last chance cook-off for group two.

Seven

Leanne and Milena

Calabrian sisters Leanne and Milena impressed the judges and guests in their instant restaurant, serving up traditional Italian food.

The sisters got the second highest score of the group before heading into the last chance cook-off, but couldn't make it through to the semi-finals.

Seven

Nicky & Jose

Nicky and Jose were also eliminated during group two’s last chance cook-off, with the couple crumbling under the pressure.

Bringing a Spanish-inspired twist to the competition, the couple only just made it to the last chance cook-off following a disastrous instant kitchen where all three meals didn't go according to plan.

Seven

Matt & KT

Matt & KT were the first teams eliminated during the semi-finals after judges Manu Feildel and Curtis Stone were underwhelmed by their entree.

Bringing native Australian flavours to the forefront, the friends came in fourth this season.

Seven

Sophie and Katherine

Sophie and Katherine came in third this season, missing out on a spot in the grand final following a less than impressive sauce for their crispy pork belly main.

The best friends had secured a spot in the semi-finals after coming first in group two’s instant restaurants with an almost perfect score of 95.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

