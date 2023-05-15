Season six hosts a new panel of judges. Foxtel

What is The Great Australian Bake Off about?

In a bid to discover and unearth Australia’s best amateur baker, Rachel and Darren will task the bakers in each episode with three themed baking challenges.

Ranging from Signature, Technical, and Showstopper, the challenges cover everything from desserts, cakes, biscuits, breads, and pastries.

After 10 weeks and thirty delicious challenges, one baker will rise and ultimately be crowned The Great Australian Bake Off winner.

Where to watch The Great Australian Bake Off

Season six of The Great Australian Bake Off premieres on Foxtel on Tuesday, June 13 at 8.30pm, with new episodes dropping weekly on the same day and time.

While you’re there, you can stream all the previous five seasons of the hit show now to get you going until the new season drops.

Stream The Great Australian Bake Off on Foxtel Now.