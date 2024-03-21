Ricky Martin photographed for General Hospital in 1994. Getty

The series tells the story of an ambitious woman in 1969 as she fights to earn her seat at America's most exclusive table during the Palm Balm high society era.

Rick revealed that he "felt really comfortable" working with the actresses on the show including Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, and Allison Janney.

"These ladies held my hand and they brought me into this wonderful universe of comedy and parody and I felt really comfortable - I think I liked it a little too much," he said.

The cast of Palm Royale. Getty

Transport yourself to Palm Springs in the 60s and follow the journey as Maxine Simmons (Played by Wiig) attempts to crack Palm Springs' high society circles in the funny and aesthetic new series.

Palm Royale debuted on AppleTV+ on March 20 and dropped the first three episodes. New episodes will continue to drop every Wednesday until May 8.

